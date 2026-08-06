Akanksha Chamola bashed for doubling down on ‘sexuality is a phase’ remark after Lock Upp: ‘She needs sex education’
Even as Tejasswi Prakash tried to explain to Akanksha Chamola why sexuality wasn't a phase, she doubled down on her statement after Lock Upp elimination.
The new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix came to an end on Wednesday evening with Shreya Kalra lifting the winning trophy. Akanksha Chamola, who was eliminated from the show before she could reach the finale, was bombarded about everything from her separation from Gaurav Khanna to her sexuality once she exited the show. She also invited fresh trolling when she doubled down on a previous remark, calling sexuality a phase.
Tejasswi Prakash tries to school Akanksha Chamola on sexuality
After her elimination, Akanksha spoke to Tejasswi about her time on the show. Even as the Dubai Bling star tried to school Akanksha on sexuality, she doubled down on calling sexuality a phase. “Yeah, it is. There are certain things emotionally, physically, mentally that get you to that point where you are like, you know what, I just don’t want to have this thing with anyone,” she said, adding, “But that doesn’t mean you are not seeking an emotional connection with a person. And now I know I am physically incapable of a relation in that sense. And that’s why I say…”
Internet reminds Akanksha Chamola of LGBTQ’s struggle
As clips of her statement began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, many expressed frustration about her statement. “no mam SEXUALITY IS NOT A PHASE. and she should think before saying it on national tv, a whole community is fightigng for the same, as it's already a taboo that this will pass out, it's all in the mind, and it can be changed. she should be refrained from talking about this,” wrote one person.
“Sorry miss chamola! Sexuality is not a ‘phase’! It is orientation and there is a community that is struggling for rights, for their identity! This is not a fashion statement! You are not only a hypocrite, you are so arrogant as well,” commented one frustrated X user, while another wrote, “For years, people from the LGBTQ+ community are trying to prove that “Sexuality is not a choice”, only for this dumb “outspoken” woman to say all this!! Akanksha Chamola totally needs both media training and sex education, what a let down girl!!”
There were others who weren’t as polite while pointing out the flaw in Akanksha’s statements, making comments like, “She seems mentally disturbed. How can there be so many phases in her sexuality?” and “Sexuality is not the same thing as your mental state and feelings. Akanksha Chamola you dumbf**k idiot. The LGBTQ+ community has been fighting for ages to make people understand that their sexuality is not something you can change.”
One X user reasoned, “Unpopular opinion but a person can be bisexual AND asexual.. they mean different things in the spectrum. And sexuality is not a phase but it is fluid. Chamola just needs to articulate better.”
Akanksha Chamola’s secrets on the show
Akanksha revealed that she was separating from Gaurav when she entered the show, something that only their families knew. Shreya Kalra outed her bisexuality, which was also one of her secrets, after an argument. Akanksha cried and claimed that she was ‘bisexual before marriage’ to Gaurav, a statement that confused many. Later on in the show, she called sexuality a phase and claimed to be asexual as she went through the separation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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