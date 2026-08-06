Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra dances with runner-up Shivangi Joshi after calling her 'backstabber' in a post-win clip
Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi celebrated together at a success bash hosted by Farah Khan, hinting at a reconciliation post-show.
Content creator, actor and reality show star Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp season 2, defeating Shivangi Joshi in a thrilling finale. After the finale, the Lock Upp inmates reunited at Farah Khan's house for a success bash, where Shivangi and Shreya were seen dancing together, hinting that they may have mended ways after the show's conclusion.
Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi dance together
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a success bash at her residence in Mumbai after the Lock Upp 2 finale. Ektaa Kapoor shared a video from the party, in which Shivangi and Shreya were seen dancing together to the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaayen, while the other contestants cheered them on. The video came as a surprise, especially after Shreya called Shivangi "backstabber Joshi" in a post-win video.
The video in question showed Shreya watching episodes of Lock Upp with her friends at home. They were watching the semi-finale episode, in which Shreya decided to eliminate Shivangi from the show. However, Harshad came in as a protector, got himself eliminated and gave Shivangi his position as the first finalist. Following Harshad's elimination, a major fight broke out between Shreya and Shivangi. Shivangi said, "Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera (change my name if you win the show like this)."
Shreya's enthusiastic friends then panned the camera towards her and asked what name she would now like to give Shivangi, to which Shreya replied, "backstabber Joshi."
While Shreya and Shivangi were friends at the beginning of the show, their bond was never without its share of cracks. They soon became frenemies and emerged as two of the biggest rivals on the show. In the finale, Shivangi lost to Shreya by seven votes. Shreya lifted the trophy and took home ₹1 crore. Most of the inmates were also shocked when Shreya was announced as the winner, while Shilpa Shinde broke down in tears of happiness and gave Shreya a tight hug.
Shreya Kalra on her win
Shreya was seen celebrating her victory with her friends. She dedicated her trophy to them and expressed her gratitude for their support throughout her journey. During an Instagram Live, Shreya said, "This trophy doesn't belong to me alone; it belongs to all of us. All of us who work so hard to fulfil our dreams so that one day we can become superstars too. I want to share this victory with each one of you. You all faced criticism for me and fought with the whole world for me. It means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is, and always was, the Shreya Kalra show."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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