Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp 2, take home ₹1 crore prize money; Shilpa Shinde breaks into tears
Shreya Kalra wins the Netflix show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shilpa Shinde breaks into tear upon her victory.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has finally crowned its winner. Content creator and reality show star Shreya Kalra emerged victorious, defeating Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale to lift the trophy and take home the ₹1 crore cash prize.
After a high-voltage finale featuring a series of 'Agnipariksha' challenges, Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The finale began with a physical task, where Ram Kapoor finished in fifth place after losing and was eliminated from the competition.
All about Lock Upp season 2 finale
The second challenge was the Bluff Master round, in which Yogesh Rawat had to deceive the remaining contestants, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde—to snatch the 'unsafe' status band. Yogesh successfully bluffed Shilpa, leading to her elimination and securing his place in the top three.
The final Agnipariksha saw the top three contestants face a jury comprising celebrities and journalists. During the question-and-answer round, Shivangi Joshi was questioned about her bond with Harshad Chopda, while Yogesh Rawat was criticised for his arrogance. Awez Darbar called out Shreya for not being a loyal friend and for going below the belt by exposing other contestants' secrets. Shreya was also labelled a "naagin" for constantly picking fights and "spitting venom" at fellow inmates. Following the grilling, the jury cast their votes to decide the top 2. Yogesh was eliminated from the race to trophy in this round.
In the final stage, the ex-inmates were asked to choose between Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, while the jailers also cast their votes for their favourite contestant. The winner was ultimately decided through a combination of votes from the jailers, ex-inmates and the Janta Ki Jury.
Shreya was eventually declared the winner and lifted the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa trophy. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke down after her name was announced. Shivangi, meanwhile, appeared visibly disappointed with the result. Shreya's close friend Shilpa Shinde was also seen in tears as she celebrated Shreya's victory.
About Lock Upp season 2
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show emerged as a success. It became the talk of the town since day one with Akanksha Chamola's revelation about her personal life. Shilpa Shinde's entry changed the entire dynamics of the show, and Shreya took the show forward by picking up fights with almost every contestant in the house. The show eventually clocked 50 million views.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.