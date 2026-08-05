Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp 2, take home ₹1 crore prize money; Shilpa Shinde breaks into tears

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has finally crowned its winner. Content creator and reality show star Shreya Kalra emerged victorious, defeating Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale to lift the trophy and take home the ₹1 crore cash prize. Shreya Kalra lifts the trophy of Lock Upp season 2.

After a high-voltage finale featuring a series of 'Agnipariksha' challenges, Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The finale began with a physical task, where Ram Kapoor finished in fifth place after losing and was eliminated from the competition.

All about Lock Upp season 2 finale The second challenge was the Bluff Master round, in which Yogesh Rawat had to deceive the remaining contestants, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde—to snatch the 'unsafe' status band. Yogesh successfully bluffed Shilpa, leading to her elimination and securing his place in the top three.

The final Agnipariksha saw the top three contestants face a jury comprising celebrities and journalists. During the question-and-answer round, Shivangi Joshi was questioned about her bond with Harshad Chopda, while Yogesh Rawat was criticised for his arrogance. Awez Darbar called out Shreya for not being a loyal friend and for going below the belt by exposing other contestants' secrets. Shreya was also labelled a "naagin" for constantly picking fights and "spitting venom" at fellow inmates. Following the grilling, the jury cast their votes to decide the top 2. Yogesh was eliminated from the race to trophy in this round.