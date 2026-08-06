Pankaj Tripathi recalls how a Hindustan article changed his life as young actor: 'Sahi raaste pe hoon' | Interview

In a long and storied career, Pankaj Tripathi has received various accolades, including two National Film Awards. His next accolade, though, comes from across the seven seas. The actor will be conferred with the inaugural Artist of Distinction Award by the State Government of Victoria at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia this year. Before flying out for the festival, the acclaimed actor spoke to Hindustan Times about the honour and how it neatly ties in with his first validation, which came through the HT group itself. Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured by the Government of Victoria in Australia.

‘Just wanted my village to know me’ Pankaj admits that getting an international honour was never on his bucket list. “When I left my village in ‘91, my only wish was that my village and a few neighbouring ones know my name. Then, when I started doing theatre in Patna, I wanted at least people in all the districts of Bihar should know me.”

Even as Pankaj says he does not see awards as any form of validation for himself, he enjoys receiving them because they recognise his work and craft. “I am a student of acting, even today. This craft is reaching a global audience and getting recognised, which is getting me recognised. I can only say the Almighty has given me a lot. For the kid who wanted to be known only in Belsand and Kalyanpur to get global recognition is unreal. I am just happy that my craft is getting this honour,” he adds.

When HT told Pankaj he was on the right track Even though he started his acting journey in the early 90s, it wasn’t until the end of the decade that he got that piece of validation that made him feel he was on the right track. And that came in the form of an article in Hindustan.

I performed in the Bharat Rang Mahotsav in 1999 or 2000 in Delhi. I remember that after that play, Hindustan newspaper published a review of the entire festival, noting the five best plays and the five best actors. My name was among them. I felt that praise in such a serious review in such a prestigious newspaper was noteworthy. They wrote, ‘abhinay ki apaar sambhavna hai is actor mein (This actor has immense potential)’. I felt encouraged, and I felt main thik hi kar raha hoon, shayad sahi raaste pe hoon (Maybe I am doing all right and I am on the right track). It was special because that was the newspaper I grew up reading.”