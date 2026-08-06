Pankaj Tripathi recalls how a Hindustan article changed his life as young actor: 'Sahi raaste pe hoon' | Interview
Pankaj Tripathi, set to receive an honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, talks about how his first validation came through an HT article in 1999.
In a long and storied career, Pankaj Tripathi has received various accolades, including two National Film Awards. His next accolade, though, comes from across the seven seas. The actor will be conferred with the inaugural Artist of Distinction Award by the State Government of Victoria at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia this year. Before flying out for the festival, the acclaimed actor spoke to Hindustan Times about the honour and how it neatly ties in with his first validation, which came through the HT group itself.
‘Just wanted my village to know me’
Pankaj admits that getting an international honour was never on his bucket list. “When I left my village in ‘91, my only wish was that my village and a few neighbouring ones know my name. Then, when I started doing theatre in Patna, I wanted at least people in all the districts of Bihar should know me.”
Even as Pankaj says he does not see awards as any form of validation for himself, he enjoys receiving them because they recognise his work and craft. “I am a student of acting, even today. This craft is reaching a global audience and getting recognised, which is getting me recognised. I can only say the Almighty has given me a lot. For the kid who wanted to be known only in Belsand and Kalyanpur to get global recognition is unreal. I am just happy that my craft is getting this honour,” he adds.
When HT told Pankaj he was on the right track
Even though he started his acting journey in the early 90s, it wasn’t until the end of the decade that he got that piece of validation that made him feel he was on the right track. And that came in the form of an article in Hindustan.
I performed in the Bharat Rang Mahotsav in 1999 or 2000 in Delhi. I remember that after that play, Hindustan newspaper published a review of the entire festival, noting the five best plays and the five best actors. My name was among them. I felt that praise in such a serious review in such a prestigious newspaper was noteworthy. They wrote, ‘abhinay ki apaar sambhavna hai is actor mein (This actor has immense potential)’. I felt encouraged, and I felt main thik hi kar raha hoon, shayad sahi raaste pe hoon (Maybe I am doing all right and I am on the right track). It was special because that was the newspaper I grew up reading.”
On keeping a balance in life
However, the two-time National Award winner says he is now learning to detach himself from praise and criticism. “Now, I am in that state of mind where I feel honour and insult should not affect you too much. Of course, you should feel good, but keep a balance in your life. Na zyada neeche na zyada upar. I feel good about my journey when praise comes my way, but I try not to let it overwhelm me,” says the actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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