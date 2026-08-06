Who was Ava Gillies? Barbie, Bridgerton and The Crown makeup artist dies at 26 in car crash

Ava Gillies, a British hair and makeup artist who worked on major productions including Barbie, The Crown, Bridgerton, Wonder Woman 1984 and Belfast, has died following a road accident in North Yorkshire. She was 26. Ava Gillies, a British hair and makeup artist who worked on major productions including Barbie, The Crown, Bridgerton, Wonder Woman 1984 and Belfast, has died following a road accident in North Yorkshire. (Ava Gillies | Instagram )

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said Gillies died on July 29 after her white Volkswagen Polo, which she was driving, collided with a black Audi A4 on a country road in Wrelton, North Yorkshire, at about 1:30 am.

The news has prompted tributes from colleagues, friends and members of the film industry. Gillies is remembered as a talented creative whose career was rapidly gaining momentum.

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Who was Ava Gillies? Gillies built a successful career in film and television makeup over the past five years. According to her IMDb profile and professional website, she worked across feature films, television dramas, commercials and short films, contributing to several internationally acclaimed productions.

Her film credits on IMDb and her website included Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie, Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning Belfast and Wonder Woman 1984. She has also worked on television productions such as Netflix's Bridgerton, The Crown and Band of Spies.

Beyond well-known projects, Gillies became a well-known figure in the British cinema and television makeup industry as she received praise for her behind-the-scenes efforts. In 2023, she was selected for BAFTA Connect.

BAFTA Connect is a three-year initiative designed to support emerging professionals in the screen industries by providing networking opportunities, mentoring and career development.

Her family highlighted this achievement and paid tribute to her after her death.

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Family pays emotional tribute In a statement released through North Yorkshire Police, Gillies' family remembered her as their “beautiful daughter, sister and granddaughter.”

"Ava, we will always, always miss you, your wit, your charm, your beauty, your feisty confidence, your many talents and your excellence in your field: hair & makeup for film and TV," the statement read.

The family reflected on everything she accomplished before turning 27, saying she had filled her life with education, travel and professional success. “In almost 27 years with us, you packed in so much, study, travel, and work. It was a privilege to have raised you and loved you,” they said.

The statement continued, “What's becoming clearer with every passing day is you were loved by so many people outside the family. We take great comfort from the comments, cards and messages from people within the film industry and their expressions of love and respect for your talent.”