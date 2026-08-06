Google’s 30th employee and chief scientist Jeff Dean quits after 27 years to launch startup

Jeff Dean is drawing the curtain on his time at Google — after nearly three decades with the company, the Google Chief Scientist is walking away to launch his own startup. Dean announced on Wednesday that he is leaving Google and will now work on his own AI startup with three other co-founders. Jeff Dean is stepping down as Chief Scientist at Google to launch his own startup.

Dean’s departure is part of a larger leadership overhaul at Google. Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind, is moving to a chairman role at the lab.

As part of the shake up, DeepMind's chief technology officer and chief AI architect Koray Kavukcuoglu will become the division's senior vice president and oversee its operations including the development of Google's flagship frontier models and products which are known as Gemini.

Jeff Dean’s message In an X post announcing his departure, Jeff Dean reflected on how he had seen Google grow from a company with 25 employees to a global giant with over 1.9 lakh employees.

He also shared excerpts from the email he sent to his colleagues at Google, writing: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with you and to help build some of the most widely used and impactful products of all time.”