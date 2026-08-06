Cafe couture: Fashion finds a new address in food-led experiences

The blurring lines between food and fashion are redefining how luxury brands engage with consumers. Earlier, it was rare to see a menu not just inspired by fashion, but one that truly reflected the identity, aesthetic, and storytelling of a luxury label. However, with fashion-led café takeovers becoming increasingly popular in the West, India is now witnessing this phenomenon in its truest form through the Tory Burch x Roastery Coffee House collaboration. Inspired by Tory Burch’s Romy handbag collection,Roastery Coffee House seamlessly merged fashion with café culture through logo-topped lattes, curated pastries, and neutral-toned interiors that mirrored the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.

The collaboration has introduced India’s first-ever fashion café takeover of its kind with the launch of the “Romy Café,” a limited-time pop-up that ran from April 23 to May 10, 2026, at Roastery Coffee House in Sarvodaya Enclave, New Delhi. Inspired by Tory Burch’s Romy handbag collection, the space seamlessly merged fashion with café culture through logo-topped lattes, curated pastries, and neutral-toned interiors that mirrored the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.

Globally, luxury fashion houses have long blurred the boundaries between retail and hospitality. Gucci’s Gucci Osteria, Prada cafés, Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee, and Giorgio Armani’s Armani/Caffè are examples of permanent cafés owned and operated by fashion brands themselves. Ralph’s Coffee, in particular, became one of the earliest success stories in transforming coffee into a lifestyle extension for the brand across cities such as New York, London, and Tokyo, while Armani/Caffè pioneered the concept of integrating hospitality within luxury retail spaces.

India, however, has largely seen permanent hospitality spaces attached to fashion brands rather than collaborative café takeovers. Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s flagship store in Mumbai, for instance, features an old-world coffee room and experiential retail environment that blends fashion, art, and hospitality. While India has witnessed designer-led restaurant collaborations, themed menus, and brand-inspired décor interventions in the past, these have mostly remained menu-driven or aesthetic add-ons - not fully immersive spatial and product storytelling experiences like the Romy Café.

"Tory Burch is an affordable luxury brand and they were looking for the right café collaboration in Delhi. Our aesthetics aligned in terms of presentation, décor, colour palette, and minimalism, which made the partnership feel organic. This is the first collaboration of this kind in India. There are permanent cafés owned by luxury brands globally, but a collaborative pop-up experience like this hasn’t happened here before,” says Anshi Saxena, co-founder, Roastery Coffee House and Colocal.

The concept is evolving even further globally. During the recent Milan Design Week, Italian luxury fashion house Marni transformed Cucchi, an iconic café in Milan into an immersive extension of the brand’s creative universe. Moving beyond traditional retail, the label reimagined the space with curated interiors, branded tableware, customised menus, and art-led design interventions that reflected Marni’s eclectic identity. By keeping the café open to the public, Marni created a more culturally engaging and accessible way for audiences to interact with the brand outside the confines of a conventional fashion setting.

Priyam Chauhan, a restaurateur in the Capital who has spent several years working with leading cafés abroad, believes these collaborations signal a larger shift in India’s evolving F&B landscape. "The collaboration between luxury brands and cafés or restaurants marks an interesting shift in India’s hospitality space. While such partnerships are still relatively new here compared to global markets, they are already proving impactful. Metro cities are increasingly mirroring international consumer behaviour, where people are no longer dining out solely for food, but also for storytelling, aesthetics, and brand association," he says.