DU appoints election officers for 2026-27 students' union polls

Delhi University on Wednesday notified the appointment of the chief election officer and the chief returning officer for the upcoming students' union elections, expected to take place in September. Delhi University (File Photo)

The notification mentioned that Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry has been appointed as the chief election officer (CEO) and Rajesh Singh, the University Librarian, as the chief returning officer (CRO) for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for the 2026-27 academic session.

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The Vice-Chancellor, in his capacity as the Patron of DUSU, under Clause 16 of the Delhi University Students' Union Constitution, had made the appointments, the notification noted.

The appointments will come into effect immediately and remain in force until further orders.

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The appointments mark the beginning of the process for the annual DUSU elections, which are among the country's most closely watched student body polls and witness contests between major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA).

The notification, signed by the registrar, further added, "The Vice-Chancellor has also appointed the Principals of the Colleges and Heads of the Institutions affiliated to Delhi University Students' Union as Election Officers for the conduct of Election of Office Bearers and Members of the Central Council of Delhi University Students' Union in their respective Colleges and Institutions for the year 2026-27."

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The university is expected to announce the detailed election schedule, including dates for filing nominations, withdrawal of candidature, polling and counting, in due course.