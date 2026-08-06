Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: ₹52,920 crore allocated to school education, higher education department- check list here
The state has allocated ₹44,527 crore for the School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 was presented by state finance minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday, August 5. This is the first budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for 2026-27.
The state budget sets a target for the state to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 and emphasises regional development, job creation, and infrastructure investment, among others.
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“This government is committed to making the necessary social, economic and human capital investments in Tamil Nadu which has for many years been a leading state on socio-economic indicators in India into a poverty free, prosperous state that offers equal opportunity to all and upholds social justice as well as to propel the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by the year 2036,” Wilson said in the budget speech.
The education sector received a major allocation. The state has allocated ₹44,527 crore for the School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department. The budget includes several projects. The list is given here.
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What allocations were made in the education sector
1. The budget has allocated ₹139 crore for setting up the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme for 10,000 schools. Under the plan, daily cleaning, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets and security would be ensured in 10,000 schools. This program also aims to provide round-the-clock protection and consistent maintenance for facilities such as restrooms and drinking water systems.
2. The state government has allocated ₹125 crore for setting up Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model schools for rural students and modernisation of other government schools. The schools will provide free education, accommodation and healthcare to students from Classes IX to XII.
3. A total of ₹2000 crore has been allocated for providing bicycles to school children and the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme’ to equip college students with essential digital learning tools. Under the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme', the state government will provide laptops to college students to enhance their digital learning capabilities and academic resources.
4. As per the ANI report, ₹300 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of 3,734 state-run schools.
5. The state government proposed establishing a Special Law College in Madurai and five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore.
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Other than this, the TMK has allocated ₹1,300 crore to fund two key women's welfare schemes announced in the run-up to the last assembly elections. Out of the total allocated amount, ₹812 crore has been allocated for ‘Annan’s Seer’ scheme. In this scheme, an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree will be given to the bride on the wedding day, and ₹560 crore has been set aside for the gold ring schemes for babies born in government hospitals.
On August 6, Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth will present the state's Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More