The Bihar Public Service Commission has alerted aspirants that the viral notice for the 72nd Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026 circulating on social media is fake. The Commission has termed the notice as completely fake, misleading and untrue. BPSC clarifies viral CCE prelims notice is fake, urges candidates to rely on official website

The Commission took its official X handle to make the announcement. In the tweet, BPSC has urged candidates to rely only on information available on the official BPSC website and official social media platforms.

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The tweet shared by the Commission reads, "The so-called "Important Notice" being circulated on social media in the name of the Bihar Public Service Commission regarding the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination and examinations proposed for the year 2026 is completely fake, misleading, and untrue. Candidates are requested to rely only on the information available on the Commission's official website and official social media platforms."

The BPSC CCE prelims exam 2026, scheduled for July 26, 2026, was postponed. The Commission did not disclose the reason behind the postponement. Ever since then, BPSC has not released the new exam dates.

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The official notice read, “The 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Unified Competitive Examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026. The examination is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. A new date will be announced later. Controller of Examinations.”

About the exam pattern The exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration is two hours. There will be 150 questions which candidates need to attempt. Moreover, there will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination. The BPSC CCE prelims examination serves as a screening test for the mains examination.

Candidates appearing for the examination must reach the designated exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the exam.

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Soon after the exam date is announced, the Commission will release the exam city slip link and also the admit card link. The appearing candidates will have to download both of them to appear for the examination.

Other details BPSC has released the 72nd CCE prelims exam notification on May 6, 2026. The registration process commenced on May 7 and ended on May 31, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 1230 vacancies in the organisation.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BPSC.