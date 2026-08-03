Indian Institutes of Management has started the registration process for CAT 2026 on August 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is September 15, 2026. CAT 2026: Registration for IIM CAT begins at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply here

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University.

All candidates eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps below.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2026

CAT 2026: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fees.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip released at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to download

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

IIT GATE 2027 exam dates, syllabus revised, new paper on Robotics and Automation added

The admit card will be available for download from November 4 onwards.

The exam will be held on November 29, 2026. The IIM CAT exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.