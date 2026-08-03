The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for the Customer Service Associate post. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official IBPS website at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organisation. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply for 11403 CSA posts at ibps.in, direct link to register here

The registration process commenced on August 1 and will end on August 21, 2026. The pre-exam training will be conducted in September, and the prelims exam will be held in October 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate stating that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers, and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years, i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee The application fee is ₹850/- for all categories of candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Selection Process The selection process comprises a preliminary exam and a main exam. The prelims exam comprises 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The preliminary exam will comprise English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS based on requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

How to Apply To apply for the recruitment process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS Clerk registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here