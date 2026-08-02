Ram Kapoor says he had severe depression during Bade Acche Lagte Hain: ‘I became a monster, drank on set’

Actor Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar became household names with Ekta Kapoor's massively popular Television serial Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which aired from 2011 to 2014. The show revolved around how Ram and Sakshi’s characters fell in love after getting married. Ram has now revealed that behind all the fame, he was battling the ‘worst depression’ of his life. The actor, who is in the reality show Lock Upp, opened up about this secret during the last task to get a shield. He ended up completing the task and reaching the finale. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

What Ram said about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Ram Kapoor shared, “I have worked for 27 years. I have done so many films and so much, yet my identity comes from one show – Bade Acche Lagte Hain. I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn’t know. During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while.”

He went on to add, “I kept gaining more and more weight. My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die in six months. I could’ve had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn’t want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. how could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person.”

‘I would show up six hours late for the shoot’ Ram also opened up about his detoriorating health during the shoot of the show. He said, “I would show up six hours late for the shoot, drank alcohol on set, spoke to people very rudely. I became a monster. Finally, the show ended because of me. I had become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself.”

Ram noted co-contestant Harshad Chopda’s earlier revelation about attempting suicide, and said, “If I didn’t have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don’t have the right to stop our lives. That’s the only thing that saved me. It’s the only reason I am alive today. It’s been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children will also be finding out about this right now.”

About Lock Upp Lock Upp has entered its finale week, with Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Varun Yadav emerging as the finalists. One of them will lift the trophy at the end of the week and take home ₹1 crore in prize money.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.