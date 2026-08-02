Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she suffered two miscarriages, opens up on decision to not have kids: 'Our purpose is different'

Actor and social media influencer Nauheed Cyrusi recently opened up about experiencing two miscarriages and how the heartbreaking losses prompted her and her husband to reassess their purpose in life. She revealed that after the difficult journey, the couple decided to dedicate themselves to animal welfare instead. Nauheed Cyrusi spoke about suffering two miscarriages.

'Adopted a dog after facing first miscarriage' Nauheed recently shared a video of herself and spoke candidly about her journey. She said, "We got married in 2017, and in 2018, we got pregnant with our first baby. Unfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third month. The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn’t any heartbeat, and we ended up adopting Jojo. He is our almost-blind, almost-deaf Cocker. We adopted him from the SPCA."

'This world is not the same world that we grew up in' She added, “In the middle of Covid, we got pregnant with a second baby. It also ended in a miscarriage. By now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world, and please tell me you have noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in.”

Sharing that she and her husband ultimately decided to care for animals rather than continue focusing on having children of their own, Nauheed also revealed that she never wanted to pursue IVF. She said, “Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing. Important thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVF. Because I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that road. I am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zone. Hope this clears the air.”