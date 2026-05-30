Gurmeet Choudhary reveals Debina Bonnerjee suffered multiple miscarriages: ‘Doctors ne mana kar diya tha’

He added, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters)." Standing beside Gurmeet, Debina was seen getting visibly emotional as he candidly spoke about their difficult journey and made the heartfelt revelation.

“Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard, but many doctors had told us that it wouldn't be possible),” Gurmeet is heard saying.

A promo for the episode, which was released on YouTube on May 28, showed Gurmeet becoming emotional as he reflected on the couple’s challenging journey to parenthood. In the clip, Gurmeet opened up about the heartbreaking period marked by multiple miscarriages and the couple’s long struggle to start a family.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently got candid about the long and emotional road he and wife Debina Bonnerjee travelled before embracing parenthood. Recalling the couple’s decade-long struggle to have children, Gurmeet revealed that there came a point when even doctors had given up hope.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Debina spoke about her journey of becoming a mother, calling her first daughter a “miracle”. She said, “She is indeed our miracle. It was tough, emotionally, physically but everything is worth it when I see her face. I am thankful, grateful and full of happiness with all the support I got from the world over. The pressure to have a child, only a woman who is trying to can understand that pain, that feeling only a couple waiting for their own child to enter the world can understand. And to see so many women, across ages, across faiths, across countries, all facing the same problems, one realises how blessed we all are and we have to be there for each other. My journey may have been tough, but with the help of my family, my husband, my friends, my fans and my blessings, my daughter is here and she is indeed our miracle.”

About Debina and Gurmeet Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most loved television couples. Debina and Gurmeet married on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April 2022. They announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months later. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, daughter Divishha, on November 11. The actors keep sharing tidbits from their lives on social media.

They first gained popularity with the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. They have appeared on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He has also appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan. They were also seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.