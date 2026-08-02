Hrithik Roshan leases Mumbai office space for ₹17 lakh a month for five years

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a nearly 6,000 sq. ft. commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Clearsynth Labs Limited for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹17 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan has leased nearly 6000 sq ft of commercial real estate space for nearly ₹17 lakh a month for five years (Photo for representational purposes only)

The leased premises comprise seven units on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road, Andheri (West). The office has a built-up area of nearly 6,000 sq. ft. and includes seven car parking spaces. The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹68 lakh, the documents showed.

The lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, with the lease commencing from April 1, 2026, and running until March 31, 2031.

As per the agreement, the monthly rent has been fixed at ₹17 lakh for the first three years (April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029). For the remaining two years of the lease (April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2031), the rent will increase to ₹19.55 lakh per month.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

Other property transactions involving Hrithik Roshan and his family Hrithik Roshan has been an active investor in real estate in recent years. More recently, he has focused on generating rental income from commercial assets, leasing office spaces in Mumbai and Pune to corporate tenants. The latest Andheri office lease adds to the actor's growing portfolio of income-producing commercial properties.

Last year, Hrithik Roshan rented his sea-facing luxury property in Juhu to his girlfriend Saba Grewal (Azad) for just ₹75,000 a month for a year, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan rents his sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai to girlfriend Saba Azad for just ₹75000 per month

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore last year, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), had also purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore last year, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, had leased a 1,294 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for five years last year, at a total rent of ₹2.33 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan sell three apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹6.75 crore