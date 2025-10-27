Elon Musk’s Starlink real estate deal in Mumbai has a Hrithik Roshan connection

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, has leased a 1,294 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for five years, at a total rent of ₹2.33 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The space has been leased in the same building where Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan's company HRX Digitech LLP purchased three office units for ₹31 crore earlier this year.

The company has leased the ground floor of the Boomerang building in Chandivali, comprising a carpet area of 1,294 sq ft, according to documents accessed.

The property, owned by Nikunj Sheth, was registered on October 14, 2025. The documents indicate that a stamp duty of ₹66,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

Starlink will pay a monthly rent of ₹3.52 lakh, with a 5% annual escalation, and has deposited ₹31.7 lakh as security, the filings showed.

Additionally, the company will pay the common area maintenance (CAM) of ₹15.79 lakh for a period of five years. The documents show that the office space is leased along with one car parking space.

Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd could not be reached for a comment.

The boomerang building where Starlink has leased the space is the same building that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, through their company HRX Digitech LLP, purchased three office units for ₹31 crore in July 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The three office units are on the first floor of the Boomerang building in the Chandivali area of Andheri East.

Documents show that the three office units are spread across an area of 13,546 sq ft, for which an agreement was registered on July 9, 2025.

Similarly, in September 2024, the Roshan family entity bought five office units on the fifth floor of the same building for ₹37.75 crore.

The five office units, spread across a 17,389 sq ft carpet area, were purchased on September 5, 2024, after paying a stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, as per documents accessed by Propstack.

Starlink's India plans According to media reports, Starlink is preparing to establish nine gateway earth stations across India as it gears up to launch its satellite-communication services in the country. The proposed stations will be located in cities including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The company has applied for 600 Gbps capacity over India through its Gen 1 constellation, with spectrum assigned provisionally for demonstrating security compliance.