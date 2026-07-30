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    Trehan IRIS to invest ₹1,300 crore in luxury wellness housing project in Gurugram

    Gurugram project watch: Trehan IRIS will invest around 1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project in Sector 80

    Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 23:40:54 IST
    By HT Real Estate News
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    Trehan IRIS will invest around 1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project in Gurugram, as it seeks to expand its presence in the premium housing segment.

    Gurugram project watch: Trehan IRIS will invest around ₹1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project,
    Gurugram project watch: Trehan IRIS will invest around ₹1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project,

    The under-construction project is spread across 5.08 acres in Sector 80, Gurugram, offering direct access to NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway. It overlooks the Aravalli hills and the Karma Lakelands Golf Course.

    Project details

    Project type: Luxury wellness residences

    Location: Sector 80, Gurugram

    Land area: 5.08 acres

    Estimated investment: 1,300 crore

    Land acquisition cost: Around 200 crore through a government auction

    Configuration: 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK apartments

    Apartment size: Approximately 3,250-4,150 sq ft

    Number of residences: 320 golf-facing apartments

    Tower height: Up to 45 floors

    Number of towers: Three

    Starting price: 7.5 crore; homes are priced between 7.5 crore and 9 crore

    Expected possession: 4-5 years

    RERA registration: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1036/768/2026/08 (dated January 22, 2026). All three residential towers are covered under a single RERA registration. The project has been registered as a single phase.

    Also Read: Gurugram overtakes Mumbai with 24,120 crore ultra-luxury home sales in the 10 crore plus segment

    Nearby schools: Shiv Nadar School, Scottish High International, The Shri Ram School Aravalli among others

    Nearby hospitals: Medanta Medicity, Artemis among others

    Distance from IGI airport: 34 km

    Amenities snapshot

    Each residence comes with a private lift lobby, one apartment per core, 13-foot floor-to-floor height, three-side-open layouts, expansive wraparound decks, home automation, and an in-home air quality (AQI) control system, the company said.

    The clubhouse will occupy the ground and first floors, while the second floor will be dedicated to services. Residential apartments will begin from the third floor onwards, it said.

    Other amenities include:

    Co-working hub

    Music studio

    Mindfulness spaces

    Car-free podium with basement drop-off

    Vastu-compliant layouts

    Clubhouse

    The development will feature a 1.25 lakh sq ft clubhouse, including a 55,000 sq ft wellness club with a longevity clinic, personalised wellness programmes, resident doctors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy, physiotherapy suites, an integrative nutrition studio and an on-site wellness pharmacy.

    Sustainability features

    The project is targeting WELL v2 and IGBC Platinum certifications. Sustainability features include:

    Hospital-grade MERV-14 air filtration

    VOC-free carbon filtration

    Double-glazed façades

    Thermal concrete skin with sun-control louvres

    HCFC-free climate systems

    Design and partnerships

    The fully furnished residences have been designed by UHA London in collaboration with Esteva i Esteva of Spain. Wellness advisor Milind Soman has helped shape the project's wellness philosophy.

    The project also includes brand partnerships with L'Occitane en Provence for the spa and Knox Studio for the fitness centre.

    Why the launch is significant

    Trehan IRIS is positioning Omara as a luxury residential project centred on wellness rather than conventional luxury specifications. The launch comes amid rising demand for health-focused living spaces and premium residences in Gurugram. It is expected to include a hydrotherapy zone and an integrated nutrition studio.

    Also Read: Gurugram or Mumbai: Where are the rich investing in luxury real estate and why?

    According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness real estate market has grown from $151 billion in 2017 to nearly $900 billion in 2025, and is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2027.

    What the developer said

    "We have launched this project named 'Omara' comprising 320 luxury apartments. The total project cost is estimated at 1,300 crore," said Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS.

    Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said “luxury homebuyers are increasingly seeking residences that improve health and well-being, rather than just premium specifications.”

    About the developer

    Trehan IRIS has a legacy of delivering government, residential and commercial projects across the country. The company has constructed landmark government buildings, including the Supreme Court of India, Tihar Jail, Safdarjung Airport, All India Radio Bhawan and the CPWD Headquarters, the company said.

    Who should buy it?

    Omara is best suited for discerning end-users seeking a primary residence that prioritises wellness, privacy and elevated living. It appeals to HNIs, NRIs and long-term investors looking to own a differentiated luxury asset in one of Gurugram's most established and premium residential corridors, it said.

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    Home/Real Estate/Trehan IRIS To Invest ₹1,300 Crore In Luxury Wellness Housing Project In Gurugram
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