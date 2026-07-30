CJP's Saurav Das says Kangana Ranaut should become ‘student of life’: Even Google provides her incorrect information

Now, in a new statement to news agency ANI, Saurav said, “Kangana ji ko unka Google bhi galat information batata hai. Main 28 nahi 27 ka hua hoon. Main student nahi hoon. Main journalist. Maine kabhi claim nahi kiya ki main active student hoon. Main student of life hoon. Sab logon ko student of life hona chahiye. Waise hi hum aagey badenge, ek understanding ayega. Kisi ka age bhale jyada ho, agar woh student of life nahi hai, agar woh seekh nahi rahe hai toh wisdom bhi nahi ayega. Kangana ji ko bhi ye samajhna chahiye aur aise student of life banna chahiye unko bhi.”

A few days ago, Kangana lashed out at Saurav and said, “I googled this person and he is 28 years old. How he claims to be a student I have no clue! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards.” Saurav responded on his Instagram Stories and told her to take a ‘chill pill’.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das have kicked off a row against one another for the last few days. It all started after Kangana criticised the Gen Z-led protests and called the social media reels ‘puke-inducing.’ Saurav hit back saying no one in the Gen Z generation takes her seriously. Now Saurav has said that Kangana should become a ‘student of life’ to gain some wisdom.

It roughly translates to: "Even Google provides incorrect information to Kangana Ranaut. It suggests I am 28, but I am actually 27. I am not a student either; Google would confirm that I am not a student. I am a journalist, and I have never claimed to be an active student. I am a student of life... She should also strive to be one."

Saurav Das is an investigative journalist. According to his LinkedIn profile, Das is a graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication and began is professional writing career in 2020. He is also working on a book that “explores how the Indian judiciary has contributed to the nation’s slide into electoral autocracy,” his bio reads.

Saurav Das and Kangana Ranaut's to-and-fro Speaking to ANI a day earlier, Saurav had previously said about Kangana, "Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh, where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness. Gen Z has done more for this country than her.”

His comments came after Kangana criticised the CJP protesters over alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling it “completely unacceptable.”