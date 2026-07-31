Bhai Tera Star Hai review: This Raghav Juyal-Sanjay Kapoor comedy film leaves you asking... 'Why?'

The story follows Ajay ( Raghav Juyal ), who owes money to Fatty ( Sanjay Kapoor ), a bar owner. He gives him an ultimatum: repay the debt before the night is over. Tagging along with Ajay is JD (Vikalp Mehta), Fatty's employee. Running parallel is another track involving Sid (Vivaan Bhathena), who is on a mission to recover money he lent to his exes, with his friend Laila ( Barkha Singh ) joining the adventure. Throw in a bunch of relatives and supporting characters who drift in and out with little purpose, and you have the film's entire setup. What follows is the rest of the plot, if one can call it that.

I was left utterly baffled as this film unfolded in an almost empty theatre. The only other audience was a couple, who wisely retreated to the last row, perhaps hoping distance would somehow improve the experience.

It's quite natural to have some thought about a film as you exit the theatre. If it's good, you gush and tell your people that your money was well spent. If it's bad, you trash the film, lament that so much time of your life got wasted. And then there's Bhai Tera Star Hai, a film which only makes one think: Why?

The biggest problem is that Bhai Tera Star Hai never seems to know where it wants to begin, what it wants to say, or how it plans to end. Scenes simply happen, and the narrative moves from one disconnected episode to another without building momentum or offering any payoff.

The first half begins with the promise of a tongue-in-cheek comedy about a man who fantasises that he's a star. That's exactly how the film was sold during its promotions. The problem is that one keeps waiting for this clever comedy to reveal itself. It never does. Bhai Tera Star Hai is many things, but an intelligent comedy is not one of them.

The second half does manage to squeeze in a handful of funny one-liners, but they help very little. Even by the end, it's impossible to pin down what the film is trying to be. Is it a comedy of errors? A satire on stardom? The screenplay by Vivek B. Agrawal (also the director) and Sudipto Sarkar throws ideas at the wall with reckless abandon, hoping something will make you laugh. Nothing does. For example, the cop arresting Raghav's character in London turns out to be his old acting teacher. It's something that would have worked brilliantly had it been Govinda and Kader Khan playing these roles. Here, it leaves no impact.

The climax, in particular, descends into such noise that it feels less like a culmination and more like the writers simply gave up.