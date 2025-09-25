'But how will he prove it is him': Twitter is confused as Sameer Wankhede sues Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood

On Thursday, former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against the makers of Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood. He is asking for ₹2 crore in damages, citing a character on the show who seems to be parodying him. A character in The Bads of Bollywood seems to be a parody of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, something the latter has disapporved of.

However, as the character remains unnamed throughout the series, fans of the show are confused how Wankhede will prove it is about him.

Internet is confused

“No but how is he going to prove that's his character help ??,” joked a fan on Twitter (X). “He might’ve wanted to do a cameo,” read a comment. “They didn't mention his name or anything at all,” said a person.

A few are also happy that the episode will lead to a jucier season 2 for the show. “Aryan taking receipts to prepare that explosive season 2 script,” wrote one. “Aryan is good to troll him again in s2,” said another person. Aryan Khan is the writer and director behind the series. He was arrested by Wankhede in 2021 under charges of drugs use.

A person concluded, “Such poetic justice for #AryanKhan maza agaya.”

What is Wankhede's case?

Sameer Wankhede on Thursday filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Wankhade's plea has sought permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages against the Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix and others, for what he alleges is "false, malicious and defamatory video" of the production house and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series.

Wankhade sought ₹2 crore in damages which he wants to to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," Advocate Aditya Giri, one of the lawyers representing Wankhade, claimed.

The plea said the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving the officer and Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan khan is pending and sub-judice before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.

It claimed that the series depicts a character making an obscene gesture—specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan "Satyamev Jayate" which is the part of the National Emblem.

The main point of contention seems to be the character of an ‘NCG officer’ who looks much like Wankhede and claims to be running a campaign against drugs.