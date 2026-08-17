Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding photos revealed: First glimpse of their intimate living-room ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on August 11 in a private, intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the living room of their home, surrounded by their children. Almost five days later, the first images from the ceremony were revealed, offering a glimpse into the intimate wedding as the couple opted against a traditional, lavish celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on August 11, 2026 (AFP)

Vogue magazine on Sunday released the first images of the Ronaldo-Georgina wedding on its website. Until then, the only glimpse available to the public was a solitary post from the Portuguese superstar on Instagram, featuring images of the couple holding hands and displaying their wedding rings. The caption simply read: “C (heart) G.”

The ceremony, which marked the 10th anniversary of their first meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant, was held at the couple’s home in Cascais. The guest list was kept to a bare minimum, but included the people closest to them: their five children — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, and the couple’s two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Four other guests attended: Miguel Paixão, a friend of Ronaldo’s since his youth at Sporting; Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s sister; and their friends José Rodríguez Sangil and Mónica González Martínez, a Spanish jeweller, and his wife.