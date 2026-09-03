Lindsay Clancy ‘copycat’ of Deirdre Morley? Ireland case of mom killing kids in focus as jury out in Massachusetts trial

Netizens have found striking similarities in Clancy and Morley's cases, and have ended up saying that Lindsay Clancy could have been a ‘copycat’ killer herself. There is no proof to back this speculation, which comes at a time when the jury is out deliberating about the Lindsay Clancy case.

However, people online have now pointed to the case of Deirdre Morley, the Irish mother who had been accused of killing her three kids. This particular trial took place and ended years before Lindsay Clancy allegedly killed her children. She stands accused of taking Cora, Dawson, and Callan's lives on January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy's case has put focus on similar instances where mothers have tragically taken the lives of their children. There have been accusations of ‘copycat’ killings in cases which have taken place amid the trial in Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy copycat of Deirdre Morley? What netizens said One person wrote on X “If interested in parallel to this case, read up on Deirdre Morley, Irish pediatric nurse who suffocated her 3 young children (2 boys and a girl) and then attempted suicide. Husband found them all. Also happened on January 24th, but in 2020. Found NG due to insanity (PPP).”

Also Read | Constance Fisher case in focus amid Clancy trial: Maine mom who drowned 3 kids, was ‘cured,' then drowned 3 more kids

Another added “Lindsay Clancy is altered a copy cat of Deirdre Morley (Ireland, 2020)”. Yet another remarked “This is a MUST-READ! The Irish woman’s name is Deirdre Morley, and I have factchecked these claims. Mind-blowing. Lindsay Clancy must have known this and modeled her plan around Morley’s case. It’s not a psyop, she’s a copycat.”

Notably, these speculations have been doing the rounds on X for some time while the Lindsay Clancy trial has been going on.

What to know of the Deirdre Morley case Morley was accused of killing her children on January 24, 2020. Conor, nine , Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were found dead in their County Dublin home.

She was a nurse and was accused of smothering her kids. After killing her children, Morley had attempted to take her own life. Morley's husband, Andrew McGinley, found the bodies after he returned home, since he'd been away for work. She was found not guilty in 2021, after the court heard that Morley was suffering from severe psychotic depressive illness at the time, as per a BBC report.

Notably, Lindsay Clancy – also a nurse – now stands accused of choking and killing her kids with exercise bands before trying to take her own life. Her husband at that time, Patrick Clancy, also came home after running errands to discover the bodies. The judge has instructed the jury to consider a lesser manslaughter charge in Lindsay Clancy's case but no verdict has been reached yet.