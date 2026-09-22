Jennifer Eckhart death: Chilling knife details revealed after former Fox News producer's passing at 36

Jennifer Eckhart's mother was the one who found her daughter dead in her Florida residence, with a small knife positioned in close proximity, according to law enforcement officials. She was 36. Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business producer, previously accused Ed Henry of rape, leading to a contentious legal battle.

TMZ has secured the incident documentation from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, which states that Eckhart's mother notified authorities upon arriving at her daughter's residence on Saturday and locating her dead body submerged in the bathtub situated in the master bathroom.

Jennifer Eckhart death: Folding pocketknife, laceration injuries discovered The report says that deputies discovered a folding pocketknife in the vicinity of Eckhart and documented severe laceration injuries. Later, crime scene investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office were summoned to the residence.

Deputies arrived shortly before midday, and a Martin County Fire Rescue paramedic declared Eckhart dead at 11:57 AM.

TMZ previously disclosed that law enforcement sources confirmed that Eckhart's death has been classified as a suicide.

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Who was Jennifer Eckhart? All we know about her legal battle Eckhart had worked as an associate producer at Fox Business and achieved considerable public recognition following her initiation of legal proceedings in 2020, wherein she leveled accusations of rape against Ed Henry, a former Fox News anchor.

She alleged that Henry sexually assaulted her when they both were working at the network and disclosed that she had experienced a state of being "paralyzed by fear" throughout her tenure at the organization. Henry refuted these allegations and asserted that their relationship had been based upon mutual consent.

Ed Henry's termination Following receipt of Eckhart's formal complaint and the completion of an external investigation, Fox News terminated Henry's employment in July 2020.

Eckhart's legal action also included Fox News as a named defendant. She contended that the network neglected to safeguard her interests and failed to adequately respond to the alleged misconduct perpetrated by Henry.

Fox News was later removed from the litigation, and this dismissal was affirmed by a federal appellate court in 2025. The protracted dispute with Henry persisted for several years before both parties reached a settlement agreement in 2025.

Following the resolution of the settlement, Eckhart characterized the proceedings as an "exhaustive, retraumatizing, five-year legal battle" and expressed that she experienced a sense of relief and emotional burden being lifted from her shoulders.