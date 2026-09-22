Nolan Wells update: What's next after grand jury finds no criminal charges in drowning case? Attorney Ben Crump explains

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath announced the grand jury's decision in a video message saying they'd returned a ‘no true bill’. This means they did not find enough evidence to indict anyone with a crime in Wells' case.

A grand jury found no criminal charges in the drowning case of Nolan Wells . This came after months of speculations that race might have played a part in the death of the Mississippi teen. Wells had gone out on a boat with some friends on July 4, and was last seen on Horn Island. His body was found on July 6.

“There is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations that Nolan’s disappearance and death were racially motivated,” the district attorney said, adding, “Nolan’s friends loved Nolan, and Nolan loved them. Nolan chose to stay on the island that day, and there is not a scintilla of evidence to contradict that.”

DA takes shots at Ben Crump over Nolan Wells case Given that attorney Ben Crump had also suggested that race might play a role as a Black teen was out with his white friends before being found dead, the DA took shots at the lawyer.

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“I’m not suggesting that a grieving mother police the rumors surrounding her child’s death,” Myers McIlrath said, adding "What I am suggesting is that the Crump team knew better but did not do better.”

What's next for Nolan Wells' case? Ben Crump explains Attorney Ben Crump explained the next steps in the Nolan Wells case in an update on X. He explained that the quest for answers was in no way over after the grand jury's findings.

“No True Bill Does Not Resolve How Nolan Wells Died,” he wrote. Crump noted that the public deserved a ‘clear account’ supported by ‘records, evidence, and independent scrutiny’. Crump's statement added “Nolan Wells' death still demands answers.” He also said that ‘No true bill should not mean no further questions’.

While Wells' family lawyer has indicated that their search for truth is not over, the late 18-year-old's mother put up an emotional post on her birthday. Christine Wells Wonsley posted a day back “The only thing I want for my birthday is to hug you and listen to your jokes. I just want you back with us. I miss you so much Nono it hurts. I’m trying my hardest to make the best of this day. So here’s to my next chapter.”