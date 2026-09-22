Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’ amid kidnapping case; 'investigator’ asks ‘who is he'

A self-styled investigator questioned a photo of Tommaso Cioni where he was seen with an apparent ‘mystery man’. This came amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. Tommaso Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie home after she had dinner with daughter Annie, the night before the 84-year-old was reported missing. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. It has been seven months since with no public updates about the shooter or Guthrie's possible whereabouts. However, speculations have continued to surround son-in-law Tommaso and his wife, Annie Guthrie. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case.

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While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are probing the disappearance, announced that Guthrie family members were not suspects in the case, interest in the two continued amid reports of the octogenarian having dined at Annie's place the night before she was reported missing. Meanwhile, reports also indicated that Tommaso dropped Guthrie home after dinner, making them among the last people to see her before the disappearance.

Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, has shared a new photo of Tommaso Cioni.