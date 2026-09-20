Nancy Guthrie update: Major follow-up on 'missing' Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie amid 'investigator's' hiding claims

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1, 2026. Her case is once again drawing online attention after a self-described investigator on X, JLR Investigates claimed to have received a new tip about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

The latest claim, shared by JLR Investigates, alleged that Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie were seen at a convenience store in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend. Cioni and Annie were reportedly among the last people known to have been with Nancy before she vanished.

The development follows earlier claims by the same investigator that Cioni had “left town” and was no longer in Arizona. Those assertions also remained unverified.

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly said that members of the Guthrie family cooperated with investigators and were cleared during the investigation.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni flee Arizona amid probe? Shocking claims emerge

Unverified claims from tipster According to screenshots and posts circulated by JLR Investigates, a person contacted the investigator claiming to have recognised Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie at a convenience store in Mount Airy.

The tipster also alleged Annie Guthrie had changed her appearance by cutting her hair into a pixie style and dyeing it bright red, although the investigator suggested it could have been a wig. The individual also claimed Tommaso Cioni “looked the same as his pictures.”

None of those allegations have been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the authorities.

Sheriff Nanos has previously emphasised that investigators interviewed family members and that they cooperated throughout the investigation. He has publicly stated they were not considered suspects.