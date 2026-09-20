Nancy Guthrie update: Major follow-up on 'missing' Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie amid 'investigator's' hiding claims
The development follows earlier claims by JLR investigates, a self-described investigator, that Cioni had “left town” and was no longer in Arizona.
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1, 2026. Her case is once again drawing online attention after a self-described investigator on X, JLR Investigates claimed to have received a new tip about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.
The latest claim, shared by JLR Investigates, alleged that Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie were seen at a convenience store in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend. Cioni and Annie were reportedly among the last people known to have been with Nancy before she vanished.
The development follows earlier claims by the same investigator that Cioni had “left town” and was no longer in Arizona. Those assertions also remained unverified.
Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly said that members of the Guthrie family cooperated with investigators and were cleared during the investigation.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni flee Arizona amid probe? Shocking claims emerge
Unverified claims from tipster
According to screenshots and posts circulated by JLR Investigates, a person contacted the investigator claiming to have recognised Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie at a convenience store in Mount Airy.
The tipster also alleged Annie Guthrie had changed her appearance by cutting her hair into a pixie style and dyeing it bright red, although the investigator suggested it could have been a wig. The individual also claimed Tommaso Cioni “looked the same as his pictures.”
None of those allegations have been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the authorities.
Sheriff Nanos has previously emphasised that investigators interviewed family members and that they cooperated throughout the investigation. He has publicly stated they were not considered suspects.
Also read: Who is Sharifa Nicole Henderson? Missouri woman indicted over alleged death threats to Austin Metcalf’s father
Online speculation continues despite authorities’ statements
Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills residence near Tucson on February 1, 2026. The disappearance remains unsolved, and no arrests have been announced. Officials have not identified any suspects.
Since then, online investigators have increasingly focused on Tommaso Cioni after JLR Investigates shared claims about his whereabouts and highlighted his former music group, Early Black. The investigator questioned lyrics from one of the band’s songs and suggested they were significant to the case. Those claims have not been supported by authorities.
The investigator’s livestreams have generated thousands of comments, with social media users offering theories about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
One X user wrote, “Their behavior defies any natural human response in this situation of innocence in my opinion. And changing your appearance, imo, is a drastic sign of guilt. It can't be ignored. Unbelievable.”
After the recent follow-up, another X user doubted the authorities in case and wrote, “I don’t understand how they can say the family has been cleared when Nancy is still missing! No one should be cleared until she is found!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More