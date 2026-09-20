Lauren Boebert affair row: Florida Rep. breaks silence amid $200,000 hush money claim; ‘utterly false’

Rep. Lauren Boebert is denying a sworn ethics complaint that alleges she had sex with three congressional staffers and that an approximately $200,000 payment was made to one of them to prevent her from filing an ethics complaint. The complaint, dated September 17, was filed by David Wheeler of American Muckrakers with the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. Lauren Boebert denies a sworn ethics complaint alleging staff relationships and a $200,000 payment to one aide, calling allegations false. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

It names Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, Raven Finegan and Jeffrey Small. Boebert’s representative told TMZ on September 19 that the allegations are “utterly false” and called the complaint a politically motivated effort to create headlines. Navarro Ratzlaff has also denied the allegations. The House Ethics Committee has not established the allegations as fact.

Lauren Boebert denies ethics complaint allegations The complaint says Boebert had a relationship with Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff while Navarro Ratzlaff worked as her district director from January 2021 to January 2025. It also alleges relationships with Raven Finegan and Jeffrey Small while they worked under Boebert’s supervision.

The complaint further alleges that about $200,000 was paid to Navarro Ratzlaff after she said she planned to file an ethics complaint. The filing says the payment was meant to stop that complaint. The Colorado Times Recorder, which reviewed the complaint, noted that parts of the publicly released document are redacted, leaving some details about the alleged payment unavailable for independent verification.

Boebert has rejected the claims. Her representative told TMZ: “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false and there is no truth to them whatsoever. This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait.”

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Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff denies claims Navarro Ratzlaff, who is named in the complaint, also denied the allegations. She told the Colorado Times Recorder: “These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim.”

The complaint describes Navarro Ratzlaff as Boebert’s district director during the period in question. The filing cites public records and previous news reports as part of its material. The Colorado Times Recorder said the two stories cited in the complaint did not themselves allege an inappropriate relationship between Boebert and Navarro Ratzlaff.

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Raven Finegan and Jeffrey Small named The complaint also names Raven Finegan and Jeffrey Small. According to the filing, Finegan worked in Boebert’s congressional office, while Small served as her chief of staff from 2021 to 2025. The complaint alleges that both had relationships with Boebert while working under her supervision.

The House rule cited in the complaint bars a member from engaging in a sexual relationship with a House employee who works under that member’s supervision.

As of September 19, the allegations had not been established as fact by the House Ethics Committee.