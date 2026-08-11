Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ incident resurfaces after son Tyler’s arrest on child sexual exploitation charges

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is under fire after her eldest son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested on multiple child exploitation charges in Colorado. As Lauren Boebert responds to her son Tyler Boebert’s latest arrest, attention has shifted back to her own 2023 removal from a performance of Beetlejuice. (REUTERS/Eric Lee) As the news of the arrest spread this week, social media users began revisiting the congresswoman's own 2023 controversy. Lauren was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at Denver's Buell Theatre following complaints of disruptive behavior. Tyler Boebert, 21, was arrested Sunday by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in New Castle, Colorado. According to court records cited by multiple media outlets, he faces three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, including inducing or enticing a child, possession with intent, and exploitation of video. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.

Also read: Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all' 2023 'Beetlejuice' controversy returns to spotlight As Tyler's arrest dominated headlines, many social media users revisited Lauren Boebert's widely publicized removal from Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice in September 2023. According to an incident report from Denver Arts & Venues, theater staff received multiple complaints alleging that Lauren and her companion were vaping, singing loudly, recording portions of the performance and causing repeated disruptions. Ushers asked the pair to leave after complaints continued during the second act. The report said one usher claimed Lauren and her companion initially refused to leave and challenged staff to call police. Another staff member alleged Lauren later remarked, "Do you know who I am?" and said she would contact the mayor. Lauren's campaign manager disputed parts of the report, denying she vaped during the performance. He acknowledged she had been escorted from the theater and said she was unaware photographs were prohibited. The surveillance video shared publicly by the theater appeared to show Lauren and her companion vaping and caressing each other. Lauren later addressed the incident herself on X, formerly Twitter. "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre, and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she wrote. A user on X shared the surveillance video in the wake of Tyler's arrest and wrote, “Remember when Lauren Boebert was caught in the movie theater and got kicked out.”