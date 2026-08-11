Baltimore tornado warning: Videos show BTS fans being rushed inside M&T Bank Stadium; 'This is crazy'
Videos shared online showed large crowds outside M&T Bank Stadium being moved indoors as the warning was issued. Fans said soundcheck was delayed.
A brief tornado warning in the Baltimore area on Monday afternoon sent BTS fans rushing inside M&T Bank Stadium for shelter ahead of the group's sold-out “ARIRANG” World Tour concert.
Tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued the warning around 4:18 p.m. EDT for Baltimore City, parts of Baltimore County, northeastern Anne Arundel County and northeastern Howard County.
The warning was based on radar showing rotation within a severe thunderstorm moving east at about 40 mph. It expired at 4:45 p.m. after the rotation weakened. There was no confirmed tornado touchdown in the immediate area.
A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 9 p.m., with the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding.
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ARMY rushed inside stadium
Videos shared online by local reporters and BTS fans showed large crowds outside M&T Bank Stadium being moved indoors as the warning was issued.
Fans said they were told to shelter inside the stadium, while soundcheck was delayed as people looked for cover.
One fan wrote, "Tornado warning has been lifted but this is crazy. So close to m&t stadium."
Another added, "There's a Tornado warning and its raining in Baltimore right now shortly before the soundcheck for the BTS concert... ARMY stay safe, and I hope everything goes well."
A third user reported, “A tornado WARNING was just issued as THOUSANDS of people are pouring into M&T Bank Stadium for the BTS World Tour."
Another fan wrote, "BTS Soundcheck D-1 got canceled because of the weather & tornado warning. ARMY stay safe."
Thousands of fans had already gathered ahead of the 8 p.m. show. BTS is scheduled to perform in Baltimore on Monday and Tuesday as part of its North American tour.
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BTS “ARIRANG” World Tour schedule (Remaining dates)
August 10, 2026 (Monday) – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
August 11, 2026 (Tuesday) – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
August 15, 2026 (Saturday) – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
August 16, 2026 (Sunday) – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
August 27, 2026 (Thursday) – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
August 28, 2026 (Friday) – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
September 1, 2026 (Tuesday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
September 2, 2026 (Wednesday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
September 5, 2026 (Saturday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
September 6, 2026 (Sunday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More