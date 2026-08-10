Big Sur’s Timber fire videos: Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Monterey County amid ‘highly active’ wildfire

Firefighters have faced challenges in reaching the steep and rugged terrain where the fire is currently raging within the Los Padres National Forest, located near Big Sur. As of Monday morning, they had managed to contain 5% of the fire.

"The fire remains highly active, and conditions can change rapidly," the the Monterey County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

Late Sunday, fire officials mandated evacuations for the coastal areas along Highway 1, specifically near Partington Ridge Road and north Coast Ridge Road, which includes Zones MRY-F026 and MRY-F027. Additionally, evacuation warnings remain active for Zones MRY-F024, MRY-F025, and MRY-F028, as per San Francisco Chronicle.

The Timber f ire expanded to 800 acres overnight, prompting the continuation of evacuation orders in Monterey County.

According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Silveira, the fire advanced southwest towards Highway 1 overnight, posing a threat to more sparsely populated regions, San Francisco Chronicle reported. He noted that further north in Big Sur, the area encompasses historic sites and popular attractions, including Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, part of which is under an evacuation warning.

Timber fire update: Immediate evacuation order in place Silveira anticipates that evacuation orders will remain effective for several days. Currently, around 300 personnel are assigned to combat the Timber Fire, and he expects this number to double today as firefighting efforts ramp up.

“The fire remains highly active, and conditions can change rapidly,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday morning. “We are respectfully asking the public to stay out of the area. Roadways must remain clear so first responders can work safely and effectively. Unnecessary traffic and sightseeing in the fire zone create hazards for emergency crews and slow down critical operations.”

“This area in Big Sur has interesting weather patterns,” Silveira said. “We get offshore winds that come from the Salinas Valley that are very hot and dry, which lead to that that non-typical fire spread through the nighttime hours.”

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office warned locals to “LEAVE NOW!” citing the risk involved, “due to an immediate threat to life and property from an emergency incident.”

Evacuation warnings are currently in effect for certain areas within Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park.

The Los Padres National Forest is spearheading the fire response efforts. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities related to the fire, and the cause is still being investigated.