‘Major’ damage, flight ops suspended, buildings evacuated: What officials said after massive Colombia quake

Colombia's geological service revised the quake's magnitude higher to 7.4 and said its depth was 96 km (60 miles). Its American counterpart USGS also put it at 7.4, AFP reported. The EMSC pegged the magnitude at 7.4 after earlier downgrading it to 6.8.

“What has just occurred is very severe. The images are truly shocking, with people injured and building facades collapsed,” Risaralda Governor Patino said. The tremors also shook neighbouring Ecuador, leading to buildings being evacuated.

The earthquake led to serious damage and injuries in the city of Pereira in western Colombia, where at least 18 people were killed, according to the governor of Risaralda province, Juan Diego Patino, and the mayor. Two others were killed in Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said in an interview with Blu Radio, according to Reuters news agency.

In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in Colombia, authorities said significant damage had been caused to infrastructure, adding that the disaster had also led to injuries and prompted evacuations. At least 20 people were killed in the quake on Monday.

Footage shared by local media outlets showed homes and small buildings collapsing in the cities of Pereira, Cali and Quibdo, the Assoaciated Press reported. In Manizales a city about 190 miles (300 kilometers) west of the capial city Bogota, one of the towers of the neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed and fell on the nave. HT has not independently verified the videos.

The Mayor of Cali, Colombia's third largest city, also said the city had seen “major damage” in the aftermath, adding that 20 buildings had collapsed, Reuters reported.

Flight ops suspended, emergency sirens rung The Colombia Aviation Authority said the airports of Pereira, Manizales, Quibo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura had also sustained damage in the earthquake. The authority said flight operations had been temporarily suspended at these terminals, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, local news outlets aired footage of some buildings with their facades ripped off by the quake. Meanwhile, in the Colombian Capital of Bogota, some people ran out into the street in their pajamas when emergency sirens rang out, AFP reported.

Choco Governor Nubia Córdoba also said on social media that “there are injuries and serious damage to buildings” in the regional capital. “We have just experienced a major earthquake in the department of Choco. We are concerned about aftershocks. Although the epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar, there are injuries and significant damage to buildings in the capital, Quibdo. We are already carrying out a damage assessment and will issue the first official report shortly,” the Governor said.

Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said it was in contact with local authorities to verify potential damage.

However, Bogota's mayor, Carlos Galan, said on X there was no major damage in the capital. The US tsunami warning system said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.