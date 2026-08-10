Who was Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula? Indian student from Andhra Pradesh dies in Ohio road crash; GoFundMe launched

Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula, an Indian national, tragically passed away in Ohio on August 7 following a serious collision on I-480 in Macedonia. He was operating the vehicle that was struck by a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction. Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula, an Indian student at Kent State University, died in a car accident in Ohio on August 7. (GoFundMe)

According to Cleveland19, upon the arrival of law enforcement at the scene, both the sedan and the pickup truck were located. Dileep was pronounced dead at the site, while three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Bhungaravula hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was enrolled at Kent State University.

India in New York offers condolences and support to Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula's family In a post on X, India in New York offered an update on Bungatavula, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance.”

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