Canada: Tallest idol of Lord Ram inaugurated in North America

Toronto: Federal Cabinet ministers and the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons joined thousands of devotees on Sunday as the tallest idol of Lord Ram in North America was unveiled at a temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The 51-foot high idol of Lord Ram, which was inaugurated at the Hindu Heritage Center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. (HT photo)

The statue was inaugurated on the grounds of the Hindu Heritage Center in the town of Mississauga. Among those who attended the ceremony were Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez, President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.

Sidhu greeted the gathering with a “Jai Shri Ram” and said the erection of the largest statue of Ram in North America was “something to be very proud of”.

Also present was interim leader of the opposition Conservative Party in the House of Commons Andrew Scheer, as well as MPs, provincial ministers and local politicians.

The Indian government was also represented by Acting Consul General in Toronto Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh.

Brining the statue to the temple fulfilled a project that commenced four years ago, and was made possible with a donation from Indo-Canadian business leader Laj Prasher.

The inauguration of the idol was accompanied with a shower of flower petals.

The centre’s founder and head priest Acharya Surinder Sharma Shastri said the idol will stand at 51 feet in height, not including the pedestal, which is seven feet high, and a proposed chattri or umbrella, which they expect to add in the future, after securing the requisite permits.

The idol, fabricated in Delhi, is made of fibreglass with a steel superstructure. It is expected to last a century and resist winds of up to 200 km/hr.

He said that they drew inspiration from the inauguration of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in January 2024. “The installation of this murti is not just a moment of pride. It is a spiritual gift to the community, a reminder that righteousness must always guide our path,” he said.

While the idol had been fabricated in India, it was assembled by local craftsmen in Canada, Shastri said.

Kushagr Sharma, principal organiser of the event on Sunday, said, “To witness over 10,000 people come together in devotion and unity for the unveiling of Shri Ram’s 51-foot tall murti was truly remarkable. This event was not just celebration of our faith, but a proud moment for all Canadians who value cultural harmony and spiritual heritage.”

He pointed out that flights landing at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga fly at a low altitude over the temple during their descent and, soon, among the first sights to greet passengers will be that of the towering Ram idol.