Taylor Farms recall: 236,192 cases of lettuce pulled; Walmart, Subway, Taco Bell named in new FDA report

A new FDA report has revealed that more than 236,000 cases of lettuce were included in the Taylor Farms recall linked to possible Cyclospora contamination. The report, released Saturday, August 8, gives more detail about the businesses that received the recalled produce. A new FDA report reveals 236,192 Taylor Farms lettuce cases and the major brands connected to the recall.. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (REUTERS)

Walmart’s Marketside brand received the largest amount listed, with 109,476 cases of iceberg salad and shredded lettuce. Subway, Jack in the Box and Yum! Brands were also named. Taylor Farms had announced the recall in July after removing iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the US market.

Taylor Farms recall includes 236,192 cases of lettuce The FDA report lists 236,192 cases of iceberg and romaine lettuce under the recall. Some of the recalled produce was also mixed with ingredients such as carrots and red cabbage.

The reason listed in the report is “Potential Cyclospora contamination.” The recall covers products that moved through both retail stores and foodservice businesses.

Taylor Farms said in its recall notice that the shredded iceberg lettuce was distributed between June 29 and July 16 across 27 states. The company said it stopped receiving the affected lot and suspended distribution of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico.

Also Read: Who is Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms? All about the California lettuce producer amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

Walmart Marketside, Subway and other brands named Walmart’s Marketside brand is listed as receiving 109,476 cases of “iceberg salad” and “shredded lett,” with the latter appearing to be an abbreviated description for shredded lettuce.

Subway is listed with 8,075 cases of “shred lettuce,” while Jack in the Box is listed with 5,130 cases of iceberg lettuce. Yum! Brands is named for 5,900 cases. The company owns Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, although the available information specifically connects Taco Bell with the recall.

Other accounts listed include Cross Valley Farms, Peak Lettuce Salad, Markon and Sysco.

The FDA report adds customer details that were not fully clear in the earlier recall information. Taylor Farms uses short codes for some customers, including “MKTSD” for Marketside and “SUB” for Subway.

Also Read: Taylor Farms issue fresh lettuce recall in 27 states as cyclospora outbreak grows: Is your state on the list?

Taylor Farms recall covers 27 US states The recalled produce was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Taylor Farms’ recall notice says consumers who purchased affected lettuce should discard it and not eat it. The company also said refunds are available at the place of purchase.