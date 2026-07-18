Taco Bell removes Taylor Farms lettuce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak; producer issues clarification: ‘We are committed…’

“We want you to hear it from us. We take your health and safety seriously and have removed all affected Taylor farms lettuce from Taco Bell stores. So go ahead and enjoy your Taco Bell today. You always got us. We always got you. See you in the drive-thru,” Taco Bell wrote on X.

Taco Bell issued a statement about removing all Taylor Farm lettuce from their store amid the cyclosporiasis outbreak .

The statement came even as Taylor Farms announced they were pulling all lettuce ‘sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market’.

“As a family-owned company, we are deeply concerned for those who became ill, their families, and the Americans whose trust in the safety of fresh produce has been shaken,” they said in the statement posted on the company site, and X.

“Based on information provided yesterday by the FDA, Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” they continued.

“No Taylor Farms-branded salads or kits are associated with this outbreak. No Taylor Farms-branded salad kits contain iceberg lettuce,” the company clarified.

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“We are committed to doing everything in our power to address this issue, support the ongoing investigation, and help restore trust,” they concluded.