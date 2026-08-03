Vienna shooting: Shooting reported on Grand Central Aevnue in West Virginia; latest update as scary videos emerge

A shooting was reported in Vienna, West Virginia on August 2, Sunday evening. Vienna Mayor Chad Emrick issued a statement saying “Please be advised that there are lane closures on both the northbound and southbound lanes of Grand Central Avenue from both north and south Mall entrances. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as crews work to safely manage the situation.”

The local channel reported that traffic is moving smoothly through the mall parking lot, despite the road closures. It further noted that detectives were on scene to see what evidence could be collected after the shooting was reported in Vienna earlier in the evening.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard confirmed the news of the shooting to local channel WTAP. At present there's no news on injuries, or details about the suspect. A motive for the shooting is not known either.

Vienna shooting update: Claims made about incident One person posted on Facebook “There has been a reported active shooter in Vienna west Virginia roads a closed 1 female shot in the back of the head another male shot in the arm. Between sprit Halloween Fled in black Volkswagen There had been a black Volkswagen reported at rebal im Vienna not saying it is them.”

However, these claims have not been confirmed by authorities.

Another added “There's a shooting in Vienna. Stay clear of the area of chickfila. One shot in the arm and one in the back of the head.” While the condition of the victims is not confirmed, the area of the shooting was confirmed by WTAP news.

Yet another said “Shooting in Vienna, West Virginia in front of the Grand Central Mall. Female shot in the head and male shot in the arm. Suspect fled to Marietta in a black Volkswagen, he is detained and in cuffs now. Prayers to the family of victims who were shot.” However, there's no confirmation about the victims or the suspect being in custody.

Vienna shooting: Reactions pour in Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Vienna. “Prayers for protection for all involved,” one wrote. Another asked “Shooting near Popeyes?”.

Yet another shared their experience saying “Luckily I wasn’t harmed in any way with my baby girl in the car passing this horrific scene, 20 cops flying by and a black car with a shooter inside…thankful for all those watching over us. Praying for those that were injured.”