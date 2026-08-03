Peruvian authorities said Sunday they are investigating the crash of a small plane carrying tourists to view the famous Nazca Lines, which killed all 13 people on board. Peru probes crash of tourist plane that killed 13

Seven Italians, two Germans and two Spaniards died, along with two Peruvian crew members, when their Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft crashed Saturday after it took off from the airport in Pisco, located about 240 kilometers south of the capital Lima.

A grim recovery process carried on overnight, with police placing charred bodies in black bags for transport to the regional morgue.

Once procedures at the crash site are completed, the investigation will be carried out "in coordination with the relevant authorities to determine the causes of this tragic plane crash," the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Due to the condition in which the bodies were recovered, "DNA tests will be conducted, which will allow for the scientific identification of the victims so their remains can be returned to their families."

It remained unclear why the plane went down, although Foreign Trade Minister Rogers Valencia told reporters that "the pilot reported mechanical problems before the crash," adding it has yet to be determined whether there was an engine failure.

"The plane exploded, apparently as a result of the impact; it did not explode beforehand," said Carlos Cordero of the Transportation Ministry's aviation accident investigation commission.

Early Sunday Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her "deepest condolences for the tragic plane crash in Peru, in which seven Italian citizens lost their lives."

The plane was operated by AeroDiana, which offers sightseeing trips over the Nazca Lines.

The company expressed regret over the accident and stated it was "fully cooperating with the competent authorities, making all required information available to assist in the ongoing investigations."

The Nazca Lines are best seen from the air, and deadly crashes have occurred in the past. In a 2022 crash, seven people were killed including three Dutch nationals.

The archaeological site features geoglyphs etched into the desert sands that date back to between 500 BC and 500 AD.

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