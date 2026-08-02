'There is an enemy within': Ceuta returns to normal after migrant crisis, but questions haunt locals

Following a border security crisis as 60,000 migrants, mostly young men, from Morocco poured into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, conditions have now mostly returned to normal in the city of 84,000 as most migrants have departed. Remnants of the incident and a political battle, however, still lingers in the air. Most of the migrants who crossed over into Ceuta have returned back to Morocco, as per Spain's interior ministry. (Reuters)

The death toll from the crisis has already risen to 72, as five more bodies were discovered along the city's coast line, Reuters reported. The government, on its part, put up a containment barrier to prevent entry along the sea route.

Residents try to find reason Ceuta, a city of 84,000 which is generally known as a cultural hub with a mixed population of Christians, Jews, Hindus and Muslims living in relatively harmony, has now opened up an essential discussion over Spain's open border policy.

As Spanish police personnel amped up their efforts to escort migrants out of the city, multiple shops were shut down in order to cut their supply to food. These shops are now gradually reopening as most of the influx crowd has headed back.

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Despite the chaos created by the situation, some residents choose not to place the blame on the migrant crowds. “It's not the young men's fault,” Mohamad Abdelkader Driss, 44, a waiter at a fried fish restaurant in town told AP. “If you open the border, of course everyone comes in, but the young men aren't to blame. The authorities are responsible.” He instead pointed out that the migrants had behaved relatively well.

“It pains me deeply that young people are dying at sea,” Karima Abenaz, a French national in Ceuta with family in Morocco, told Reuters. “It’s not right that, in the year 2026, women with children as young as two months old should be crossing the sea only to die. In Morocco, there’s food, there’s everything we need. If we don’t have a decent job, we should go on strike and demand our rights from the government. We shouldn’t be dying at sea, it’s not right."