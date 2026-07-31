'Ceuta-like invasion will happen in US if...': Donald Trump warns of similar migrant crisis

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the United States could face a migration crisis similar to the one in Ceuta if Republicans were not elected, claiming the country would be "invaded at levels that make Spain look small-time." US President Donald Trump said Spain does not know what to do now that thousands of migrants are 'invading' though sea. (Bloomberg) Speaking at the first ever televised Cabinet Meeting at Camp David, Trump said, “I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It was a — it looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people. And that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse, much bigger, much easier to get into, despite the fact that we have built thousands of miles of wall, which I said we were going to do." "If we're not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time.”

Calling Spain’s law “weak and liberal”, Trump said the country does not know what to do now that thousands of migrants are “invading” though sea. “Because when you look at what happened to Spain, they don't know what to do. And it's happening again today. They're coming in by the thousands — tens of thousands. They're just — they're just invading the country. And what that is, is weak law, bad management, but very liberal law. They passed a couple of laws, and people read.” “You know, people are smart. They read from other countries. And they swam that three-mile swim, or however they got in.” Also Read: A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco Trump’s dig at Biden Taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden, Trump claimed that his predecessor had allowed 25 million people into the United States and said his administration had since removed many of them. “The biggest thing — the worst thing that Biden did is allowing 25 million people into our country, because many of those people are criminals. They're murderers. A lot of murderers — 11,888. A lot of them are gone now.” “We got them out. But they allowed people to come into this country that you can't allow to come into a country.” The White House also posted a video of what appeared to be thousands of people, with a caption, “This is what was happening at America's borders under Joe Biden. This is what Democrats support and defend.”

“Never forget what they did, and what President Trump fixed on DAY ONE.” Speaking to Fox News earlier today, Trump called the invasion in Spain, “terrible.” “It's terrible. Remember that picture. That's going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in.” Vice President JD Vance also shared a video of Spain, saying, “Thank God @POTUS was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this.” He added that these images are an “unfortunate” reminder of the consequences of mass migration and blamed the radical-left wing policies for it.