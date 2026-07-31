What happened to Trump's Green Cards promise to college grads? Debate over $100K OPT fee plan heats up as experts react
Trump’s past proposal of a Green Card with diplomas clashes with a potential $100,000 fee, jeopardizing international students' interest in studying in the US.
In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, US President Donald Trump proposed the idea of attaching a Green Card to the diplomas of foreign students, allowing them to remain in the US and work post-graduation. Since that time, significant changes have occurred, and with the current administration suggesting a $100,000 fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT), the gap between Trump's promises and the actions or plans of his administration has widened considerably.
During an interview with "The All-In Podcast" in June 2024, Trump stated, “What I want to do, and what I will do, is — you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a Green Card to be able to stay in this country.”
Trump's $100K OPT fee plan: Here's what experts have said
Experts have said that if the administration enforces a $100,000 fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT), international students may opt against attending schools and universities in the US.
According to attorney Adrian Pandev, the opportunity to work for a year post-graduation is a significant factor influencing students' decisions to choose US institutions. It provides them with valuable work experience in the US, which enhances their resumes regardless of where they ultimately pursue their careers, the lawyer said.
Also Read: H-1B visa: US bans four companies from hiring foreign employees; here's why and what Indian applicants need to know
“F-1 OPT is also the only immigration status in which a young entrepreneur can launch a company in their field of study without having to invest significant capital or meet other difficult requirements.”
It allows a student one year to develop something of real importance, he said, stressing that “I have seen so many great companies start this way. We sure have come a long way from ‘Green Cards stapled to diplomas’.”
Netizens react
Meanwhile, Pandev's post garnered several reactions, with one X user saying: “That's great bro....but America 1st.”
“Millions American grad can’t get a job or any option in their own land . However an average Indian can land a job for cheaper , 80 hours week chained by visa sponsorship restriction . That’s slavery 2.0 FYI,” another said.
“We don’t need or want them taking jobs that should go to US grads," a third user stated.
What is OPT? Why has it become a focal point for the Donald Trump administration?
OPT, or Optional Practical Training, is a program that permits international students holding an F-1 visa to engage in legal employment within their field of study. Following the completion of their degree, these students are allowed to remain in the United States legally and work for a duration of 12 months under this initiative. Currently, there is no fee required by the government for participation in this program.
However, several Republican leaders have expressed concerns regarding the OPT, suggesting that it has evolved into a pathway for obtaining H-1B visas. Companies often employ OPT students as trainees and subsequently apply for their H-1B visas, effectively excluding American workers from this process that is perceived to be dominated by foreign nationals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More