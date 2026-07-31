What happened to Trump's Green Cards promise to college grads? Debate over $100K OPT fee plan heats up as experts react

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, US President Donald Trump proposed the idea of attaching a Green Card to the diplomas of foreign students, allowing them to remain in the US and work post-graduation. Since that time, significant changes have occurred, and with the current administration suggesting a $100,000 fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT), the gap between Trump's promises and the actions or plans of his administration has widened considerably. Trump's earlier Green Card proposal contrasts sharply with new administration plans for a hefty OPT fee, possibly discouraging international students from pursuing education in the United States. (Bloomberg)

During an interview with "The All-In Podcast" in June 2024, Trump stated, “What I want to do, and what I will do, is — you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a Green Card to be able to stay in this country.”

Trump's $100K OPT fee plan: Here's what experts have said Experts have said that if the administration enforces a $100,000 fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT), international students may opt against attending schools and universities in the US.

According to attorney Adrian Pandev, the opportunity to work for a year post-graduation is a significant factor influencing students' decisions to choose US institutions. It provides them with valuable work experience in the US, which enhances their resumes regardless of where they ultimately pursue their careers, the lawyer said.

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“F-1 OPT is also the only immigration status in which a young entrepreneur can launch a company in their field of study without having to invest significant capital or meet other difficult requirements.”

It allows a student one year to develop something of real importance, he said, stressing that “I have seen so many great companies start this way. We sure have come a long way from ‘Green Cards stapled to diplomas’.”