Nancy Guthrie update: Distressing details out as ‘rare’ hair DNA testing result revealed

DNA analysis of hair collected from Nancy Guthrie's residence has not brought investigators any closer to identifying a suspect in her disappearance, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Nancy Guthrie update: DNA analysis of hair from Nancy Guthrie's home has failed to identify a suspect in her disappearance, according to Sheriff Chris Nanos. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

The Sheriff informed ABC News regarding the disappointing forensic progress in the case concerning Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, who has been unaccounted for since early February. “The hair was done... and there was nothing,” he stated.

DNA of hair ‘it does not point to a suspect,’ says FBI's Phoenix office The FBI's Phoenix office corroborated the information in a statement to NBC News, saying that "all hair had been resolved and it does not point to a suspect" in the ongoing probe. They chose not to provide additional comments.

Nanos remarked that discovering DNA on hair is "extremely rare." He further explained to NBC News, “Hair doesn’t produce DNA like touch DNA or bodily fluids."

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Nancy Guthrie update: Several DNA samples obtained from her home Meanwhile, a mixed DNA sample obtained from Guthrie's residence in the Tucson area consists of genetic material from as many as four individuals, as reported by Nanos to ABC. Laboratories across several states, including the FBI lab located in Quantico, Virginia, are engaged in the process of identifying the contributors, although it is still uncertain if this will be achievable.

“My understanding is there are at least five, maybe six, labs across the country that are working on all of this,” the Sheriff explained. “We have some of the brightest minds in the nation, if not the world, working on this.”o

No suspect named as probe continues The number of suspects involved in Guthrie's disappearance on February 1 remains uncertain. A doorbell camera recorded a figure wearing a mask and carrying a backpack at her doorstep just hours before she was reported missing, along with another masked individual on a previous day; however, additional evidence has proven difficult to obtain.

“I don’t think anybody’s here ready to say it’s one guy, it’s 10 guys,” Nanos mentioned. “Did he have help? Could have.”