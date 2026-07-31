Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 Glasgow CWG javelin final live streaming: When and where to watch

All three Indians have made it to the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games javelin final scheduled to be held in the wee hours of Saturday. Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, all have made it to the final after participating in an 18-man qualifier on Thursday. With a second throw of 79.61m, which placed him fifth in the qualification standings, 28-year-old Chopra qualified for the 12-player final. It's been nippy in Glasgow. (PTI)

Yash Vir Singh, meanwhile, came up with a best throw of 78.36m and finished 10th in the qualifier. Rohit Yadav unleashed a throw of 78.37m, which placed him in ninth. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, winner of the Doha and Rome Diamond League events this year, topped the qualification with an 82.84m throw, while Grenada's Anderson Peters finished second with 81.29m. South Africa's Douw Smit (80.64m) and England's Ben East (80.38m) were the other athletes to go 80m plus. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, gold medallist at the Paris Olympics, qualified in seventh place with a best throw of 78.63m. To all intents and purposes, it's a star-studded line-up at the Scotstoun Stadium.

Let’s check out what time the event starts: It starts at 12:45 am on Saturday (IST)

Now let’s check out who is live-streaming the event: It’s Sony LIV.

Finally, let’s check out who is the TV broadcaster of the event: Sony Sports Network as well as DD Sports.

We will also do a live blog of the event, and in case you don’t have the above-mentioned means somehow, you can join our blog and enjoy the final showdown.

Chopra missed the last CWG edition in Birmingham on account of injury, and on Saturday, he will surely be looking to win his second CWG gold, having won the first one in 2018 at Gold Coast. "I'm happy that I'm in the final, that's the goal of qualification. It was really cold and windy, but the 79m throw was okay; the goal was to get into the final. Conditions are not the best for javelin throwers. It's not only cold, but it's also windy, and the wind was also not just from the front; sometimes it was from the side, and it's really hard to process where we have to throw. If we decide to throw there (points to the right), then the wind comes from there (points to the opposite direction)," he was quoted as saying by ESPN after the qualifier.