'Is this Kiara Advani?': Batwara 1947 poster of Kanikka Kapur leaves internet confused with uncanny resemblance

Karan Deol and Kanikka Kapur recently shared their character poster from Batwara 1947 on Instagram. She is dressed in a floral suit with a light brown dupatta, minimal makeup and slightly messy hair, the actor left fans doing a double take. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”

Sunny Deol 's next film Batwara 1947 is already creating a lot of buzz before its release, and for once, not due to its storyline. This is because of the new poster released on July 30 which features Kanikka Kapur along with Karan Deol. And one had to do a double take because of her uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani.

The comments section was soon flooded with reactions comparing her to Kiara Advani. Interestingly, one glance at other photos on her Instagram profile, you can see that she does not resemble Kiara Advani. Many felt that this poster was also created by the use of AI.

Many users wrote, "I thought why Kiara name not in credits for a second ", while another commented, "Why did they forgot to mention Kiara?? 🙄🙄🫣". One fan pointed out, “It’s an AI poster that’s why she looks like kiara. Bloody how lazy has this industry become it’s so shameful.”

One user commented, “Congrats@kanikkakapur, I happen to notice that the poster actually looks like Kiara Advani. Maybe you can bring this up to your management team.” Kanikka appeared to enjoy the comparisons and even responded to one of the comments with a laughing emoji.