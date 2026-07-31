Does Asian Pop need its own Grammy? Harman Baweja, Madhubanti Bagchi, and others react

K-pop band BTS' decision to withdraw its music from consideration for the 2027 Grammys, weeks after the introduction of a Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, has sharpened a larger question: Does a region-specific award widen representation or simply create another box? Does Asian Pop need its own Grammy? Harman Baweja, Madhubanti Bagchi, and other react

The debate resonates in India, where artistes from Ravi Shankar and Zakir Hussain to AR Rahman have found Grammy recognition largely through classical, global music and film-linked categories, while Indian pop remains underrepresented.

A PLATFORM, BUT NOT A CEILING Producer, actor and writer Harman Baweja calls the new category "a positive evolution".

“The global entertainment landscape has become incredibly diverse, and recognising regional movements like Asian Pop reflects how audiences are consuming music today. Dedicated categories can shine a spotlight on artists who may otherwise be overlooked in broader fields, while introducing new audiences to their work,” says Harman Baweja. He adds: “The long-term goal should always be true integration. Regional categories should act as a bridge to greater global recognition, not become a ceiling. Great art ultimately transcends language and geography, and the biggest awards should continue to celebrate excellence across cultures while ensuring that outstanding work has an equal opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stage.”

Playback singer Madhubanti Bagchi agrees that it is "a good first step", but hopes the distinction will eventually become unnecessary. "Unnecessarily we don’t need to make many sub categories to give small wins to different people. I would really love to see an an Asian pop record win the record of the year rather than best Asian pop performance. But I appreciate the fact that inclusivity is happening and more and more people will be encouraged. Even now Grammys are a great point of validation and some countries from Asian continent have done well but as an Indian artist we haven’t seen much representation of Indian pop music in the Grammys so I would like to see that,” she says.

Filmmaker Suparn Verma also welcomes the move. He says: "The Oscars have one, and it's high time the Grammys did too. Why not? Music is universal, and Asian music is incredibly popular across the world. It's time artists from this region are recognised and celebrated at an international awards platform that has such a long-standing legacy and global respect. At the end of the day, it gives Asian artists an opportunity to break through internationally and reach entirely new audiences. I think it's a win-win for both artists and music lovers."

ONE LABEL FOR AN ENTIRE CONTINENT? Musician Purbayan Chatterjee argues that Asia is "too diverse to be represented by a single category". “The introduction of an Asian Pop category at the Grammys is a welcome and long-overdue recognition of the immense musical influence of this region. But Asia is simply too diverse to be represented by a single category,” he says, adding: “India alone possesses musical traditions rich enough to justify multiple categories, while the classical legacies of China and Japan, alongside the global impact of Korean popular music and other emerging Asian scenes, deserve distinct recognition. As the world’s cultural centre of gravity continues to shift eastward, global awards must reflect that reality. True inclusivity is not achieved by broad labels it comes from acknowledging the depth, diversity, and individuality of each musical culture.”

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen, meanwhile, questions what the category could mean for India. "K- pop has blown out of the roof, and there is a lot of good music based in Asia. But India doesn't really have a pop industry, so I don't know how beneficial this category will be for us."

Actor Divyenndu asserts that ‘labelling is not a good thing’. He shares: “They could go the Oscar way where they say best foreign film. You can be from anywhere and you can submit [your work]. That’s how it should be. And most of all music gets people together with each other. And in music, if you have this kind of a labelling, it’s really wrong.”