‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch

A heartwarming video of a Google employee taking his parents to his Bengaluru office has struck a chord with social media users. The clip captures the family exploring the workplace and sharing a meal, turning an ordinary office visit into a memorable moment of pride and joy. A Google employee showed his parents around his Bengaluru office, creating a heartwarming family moment. (Instagram/bug_to_feature)

(Also read: Google employee takes family on first tour of Bengaluru office: ‘Papa’s inner child was really alive’)

For many professionals, inviting their parents to the workplace is about more than simply showing them around. It allows parents to see where years of education, perseverance and hard work have eventually led their child. The video appears to capture precisely that emotion.

Parents visit Google office The employee shared the video on Instagram through the account @bug_to_feature. It shows his parents spending time inside the Bengaluru office, taking in the surroundings and enjoying food together.

The brief glimpse into their visit reflects the happiness of parents witnessing their child’s professional journey first-hand. Although the video contains no elaborate narration, the family’s shared experience communicates the emotion behind the occasion.

‘My office, their pride’ Summing up the special visit, the text overlaid on the clip read, “My office, their pride.”

The simple line conveys the sense of fulfilment that often accompanies such moments. For the employee, it was an opportunity to share an important part of his life with the people who had supported him throughout his journey. For his parents, the visit seemingly offered a chance to see the result of that hard work up close.

Watch the clip here: