Parents’ wholesome reaction to son's Google job announcement wins hearts. Watch

A heartfelt video showing parents reacting emotionally after their son revealed that he had landed a job at Google has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by Harnav Singh, who works in Product Management at Google in Gurugram. The video captured the moment he shared “two pieces of good news” with his parents. Harnav Singh works in Product Management at Google in Gurugram. (Instagram/@harnavsingh07)

The video begins with Harnav telling his parents that he finally got a job. His father immediately congratulates him with a simple “mubarakan,” while his mother hugs him tightly in excitement. Harnav then asks them to guess the company where he got placed. Without hesitation, his mother responds, “Google?”

He quickly confirms, saying, “Yes, Google,” prompting his mother to ask in disbelief, “Really?” before hugging him once again. His father also reacts playfully, slapping him lightly in excitement while smiling proudly.

The emotional moment continued as Harnav’s mother became teary-eyed and said, “Remember one thing, I said wherever Shere (Harnav) gets a job, it’s going to be good and of his choice. Yeh meri gut feeling si.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Harnav wrote, “Their reaction > my achievement. Made my parents smile a little bigger.”

HT.com has reached out to Harnav Singh. The article will be updated once a response is received.