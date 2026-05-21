Parents’ wholesome reaction to son's Google job announcement wins hearts. Watch
The video resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and emotional reactions.
A heartfelt video showing parents reacting emotionally after their son revealed that he had landed a job at Google has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by Harnav Singh, who works in Product Management at Google in Gurugram. The video captured the moment he shared “two pieces of good news” with his parents.
The video begins with Harnav telling his parents that he finally got a job. His father immediately congratulates him with a simple “mubarakan,” while his mother hugs him tightly in excitement. Harnav then asks them to guess the company where he got placed. Without hesitation, his mother responds, “Google?”
He quickly confirms, saying, “Yes, Google,” prompting his mother to ask in disbelief, “Really?” before hugging him once again. His father also reacts playfully, slapping him lightly in excitement while smiling proudly.
The emotional moment continued as Harnav’s mother became teary-eyed and said, “Remember one thing, I said wherever Shere (Harnav) gets a job, it’s going to be good and of his choice. Yeh meri gut feeling si.”
In the caption accompanying the post, Harnav wrote, “Their reaction > my achievement. Made my parents smile a little bigger.”
HT.com has reached out to Harnav Singh. The article will be updated once a response is received.
Watch the video below:
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Social media reactions
The video resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and emotional reactions.
“Uncle ji’s happiness is at its peak with the kutta x 3. too good, your parents are so cute!” one user commented.
“Cherish this always. the reaction of yr parents is a blessing,” wrote another.
“Sweetest thing I saw today. congratulations harnav,” another user said.
Several users also related the video to their own experiences.
“Exact example of father being a father, he is so happy, he is so proud, but he doesn’t know how to express. He doesn’t even know that should he cry,” one user commented.
“My mom reacted same when I got into Amazon and its truly the bessssst feeling,” shared another.
Another comment read, “Loved the way she hugged and said haye mera bacha and his dad saying k*tta. This is how fathers and mothers are different; each one has their own way of expressing love.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More