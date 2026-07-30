Panchkula: After missing 3 deadlines, HSVP issues fresh tender worth ₹65L for Sector-24 park

After missing three deadlines and coming under the scanner following chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s order to probe the utilisation of ₹22 crore spent on the project so far, construction of the ₹35-crore multi-featured park in Sector 24 has picked up pace. The multi-featured park, once completed, will be the largest recreational park of its kind in Panchkula and is expected to primarily benefit residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors. (HT File)

To complete the remaining infrastructure works, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has floated a fresh tender worth ₹65.62 lakh. The work includes construction of road and parking, painting of the boundary wall and grills, and providing and laying chequered tiles on footpaths.

Officials said the contract is likely to be awarded by the third week of August. The selected agency will be given 100 days to complete the work, making the end of November the likely deadline for this phase.

According to HSVP officials, the park is expected to take its final shape within the next six months before its formal inauguration.

The multi-featured park, once completed, will be the largest recreational park of its kind in Panchkula and is expected to primarily benefit residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors.

The project, announced in 2021, was originally scheduled for completion by June 2024. However, delays in financial approvals pushed the start of construction to 2023, revising the deadline to March 2025. The subsequent target of June 30, 2026, was also missed.

While several attractions have been completed, work on key components is still underway. Horticulture work, including plantation and landscaping, is also underway.

Earlier, HSVP awarded a ₹7.36-crore contract for the cuckoo clock and musical fountain. In February this year, it floated another ₹6.01-crore tender for horticulture works, including gazebos, machans, bridges, canopies, waterfalls and themed landscaping.

Once completed, the park will feature a 1.25-km jogging track, meditation garden, skating rink, open-air theatre, café, musical and surprise fountains, cascading waterfalls, a dedicated foot overbridge and ramps for differently-abled visitors.