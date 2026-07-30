F&CC meet: Chandigarh MC gives nod to parks, roads, water and sewerage projects

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation Chandigarh on Tuesday approved a number of infrastructure and civic development projects across the city, including the redevelopment of basketball and volleyball courts in parks of Ward 23 at an estimated cost of ₹15.3 lakh. Among the major projects cleared were strengthening the sewerage system in Khuda Lahora for ₹27 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by mayor Saurabh Joshi, who also stressed the need to make city parks more child-friendly by developing play areas in a phased manner across all sectors. He directed the engineering and horticulture wings to ensure installation of globe lights and adequate illumination in parks wherever required to improve safety and accessibility during evening hours.

The meeting, attended by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, special commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, committee members and senior officers, approved works aimed at improving civic amenities, parks, roads, water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

Among the major projects cleared were strengthening the sewerage system in Khuda Lahora for ₹27 lakh, laying a new water supply line in Sector 31-D to address low water pressure for ₹25 lakh, installation of a deep bore tube well near the cremation ground in Kaimbwala for ₹36 lakh and strengthening the stormwater drainage system near STP Diggian Mohali at a cost of ₹44.6 lakh. The committee also approved construction and repair of roads, footpaths and paver blocks in sectors 28, 29, 39, 56, Industrial Area Phase II, Hallomajra and Manimajra.

Several park improvement projects also received approval, including repair and painting of railings, toe walls and gates in parks across Sectors 23, 40, 46, Ward 1 and Dhanas, besides installation of gymnastic and children’s play equipment in parks of Sectors 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The committee also cleared proposals for plantation in the green belt of Sector 35-C, renovation of the gaushala in Sector 25, upgradation of the multiplay courtyard at the Community Centre in Sector 15 and annual maintenance works at community centres in Sectors 38 West and 40.

The F&CC also approved installation of online continuous emission and effluent monitoring systems at the Dadumajra dumping ground for ₹42.3 lakh, procurement of two staff cars for the MC headquarters, provision of uniforms for enforcement branch personnel and supply of furniture for the councilors’ office at the Community Centre in Sector 33.

Approval of reserve prices

In a policy decision, the committee approved revision of reserve prices for auction of recyclable materials at the material recovery facility in Industrial Area Phase I in line with prevailing market rates to enhance revenue generation. It also approved charging rent only for the portion of the Circus Ground in Sector 17 actually being used by the Tibetan Patola Market, rationalising licence fees by levying charges only on the area under occupation.