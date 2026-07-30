Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore'
As Sonu Nigam turns 53 today, revisit one of his most profound quotes on music, creativity and why true artistry begins when the ego fades away.
Sonu Nigam has spent more than three decades redefining Indian playback singing with his versatility, emotion and technical brilliance. From romantic ballads to devotional songs and live performances, the singer has often spoken about music as more than just entertainment, it is a form of complete surrender. As the singer celebrates his 53rd birthday today, let’s revisit one of his thought-provoking quotes.
During a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Sonu Nigam reflected on the essence of true artistry, saying, "When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore. At that point, you're no longer thinking about yourself, you simply become a medium through which the music flows." (Also read: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was…’ )
What Sonu Nigam's quote means
Sonu's words suggest that the highest form of artistry comes from letting go of one's ego. Instead of focusing on applause, recognition or perfection, an artist becomes completely immersed in the work itself. When that happens, the performance feels authentic because it is no longer about the individual but about expressing the emotion of the music.
His quote also highlights the idea of flow—a mental state where complete focus allows creativity to take over. Whether you're a singer, writer, athlete or entrepreneur, the best work often happens when you're fully present and stop worrying about how you're being perceived.
Why Sonu Nigam's quote resonates today
In a world driven by likes, followers and constant self-promotion, Sonu Nigam's perspective offers a refreshing reminder that meaningful work comes from passion rather than validation. His words encourage people to focus on mastering their craft instead of chasing attention.
Whether you're preparing for an important presentation, creating art, learning a new skill or simply trying to improve every day, the quote reminds us that true excellence comes when we immerse ourselves completely in what we do.
About Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam is one of India's most celebrated playback singers, known for his versatility and exceptional vocal range. Over the course of his career, he has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages. Besides playback singing, he has worked as a music director, dubbing artist and actor, while also releasing several independent music albums.
His contributions to Indian music have earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, multiple Filmfare Awards, Filmfare Awards South and IIFA Awards. In 2022, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of his contribution to the arts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More